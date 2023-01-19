Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh: Wrestling Body Chief Accused Of Sex Harassment - 5 Facts

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh is a BJP MP from Kaiserganj in Uttar Pradesh. He first won the seat in 2009, on a Samajwadi Party ticket. He switched to BJP before the 2014 assembly elections and went on to win those elections. He retained the seat in the 2019 elections.

His political journey began with the Ram Mandir movement in Ayodhya in the 1980s. He rose to prominence due to his strong push for "Hindutva".

He is one of the accused in a Babri Masjid demolition case. He also has three more pending cases against him, according to his election affidavit for the 2019 polls. He faces charges such as an attempt to murder, rioting, and dacoity.

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh was a wrestler during his college days.