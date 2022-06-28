Who Is Akash Ambani? 5 Facts About Reliance Jio's New Chairman

Akash Ambani, 30, graduated from Brown University with a major in Economics. He married Shloka Mehta in 2020 and they have a son, Prithvi.

He has been closely involved with the Reliance group's digital push. According to the company, Akash's elevation as Chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm recognised the specific contributions made by him to the digital services journey and "rededicates him to even higher levels of responsibilities, going forward".

Akash Ambani has been closely involved in inventing and launching an India-specs focused Jiophone in 2017, said the company. He personally led the key acquisitions made by Jio in the digital space in the last few years.

Akash Ambani is the oldest of Mukesh and Nita Ambani's three children. He has a twin, Isha Ambani, and a younger brother, Anant Ambani.