'Whether It's Saif Or Satish...': Telangana Assures Action In Student Suicide Case

Telangana minister KT Rama Rao assured that the state government would investigate and take strict action after a medical student in Hyderabad allegedly died by suicide after being ragged by her seniors.

D Preethi, a first-year postgraduate student at Kakatiya Medical College, self-administered injections to herself after being allegedly harassed by her senior, police said.

On her father's complaint, Mohammed Ali Saif, a second-year post-graduate student, was arrested by the police on charges of ragging, abetment to suicide and harassment under the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and Anti-Ragging Act.

Mr Rao, during a public address in Hanamkonda district, said that the government would take strict action against whoever is responsible for the incident. He said that "whether it is Saif or Satish", those responsible would not be spared.

He also accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of politicising the incident.

Helplines Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health 9999666555 or help@vandrevalafoundation.com TISS iCall 022-25521111 (Monday-Saturday: 8 am to 10 pm) (If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)