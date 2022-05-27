WhereWillTheDogGo Memes As IAS Couple Transferred In Delhi Stadium Row

According to a report, IAS officer Sanjeev Khirwar used to walk his dog at the Thyagraj Stadium.

Sanjeev Khirwar, the Delhi Principal Secretary (Revenue), was transferred to Ladakh on Thursday, hours after a report claimed that the government-run Thyagraj Stadium was closed for sporting events earlier than usual so that the officer could walk his dog there. Rinku Dugga, Mr Khirwar's wife, too, was transferred to Arunachal Pradesh. She worked for the Delhi government as the secretary for land and building.

On social media, the news has garnered a lot of attention. While many users praised the government's quick action, others created amusing memes. The hashtag ‘WhereWillTheDogGo' was trending on Twitter.

One user shared a short clip of a couple standing on either side of a dog. Suddenly, the man and woman run in two different directions, leaving the dog perplexed.

Delhi IAS couple transferred after the Delhi stadium dog walk story, Huby to Leh , wifey to AP

But #WhereWillTheDogGopic.twitter.com/7Wn8sOR2Iw — Chicha???? (@phekuNo_1) May 26, 2022

Another user shared a screenshot from Ajay Devgn's debut movie Phool Aur Kaante, in which the actor makes his entry while balancing on two motorcycles and performing his iconic split stunt. Only, the user replaced Ajay Devgn's face with that of a dog.

Petcare start-up Heads Up For Tails, too, jumped on the bandwagon. They tweeted a clip of dog with the caption, “Wherever he goes, we will always be there.”

Wherever he goes, we will always be there. #WhereWillTheDogGopic.twitter.com/HgGPiJS01S — Heads Up For Tails (@huftindia) May 27, 2022

A fourth user shared a photo of actor Amitabh Bachchan and actress Hema Malini from the movie Baghban, with the couple telling each other over the phone that they have reached their respective destinations.

MHA transfers bureaucrat for misusing facilities at Delhi stadium in Modern India.

Husband to Ladakh, wife to Arunachal

But #WhereWillTheDogGo#IASOfficer#IASCouplepic.twitter.com/PzsvOPckrL — Radhika Pandey (@RadhikaPandeyUP) May 27, 2022

One user shared a photo of a dog in an awkward position, with its hind and front limbs spread in different directions, making an apparent reference to the pet dog being at the crossroads. The user captioned the post, “Poor dog is confused that with whom he should go.”

#WhereWillTheDogGo

Poor dog is confused that with whom he should go ?? pic.twitter.com/9DGr2LXU8a — Pankaj Gulati (@panky101) May 26, 2022

" The nation wants to know "#WhereWillTheDogGo — Bakeelbabu (@SHRIVASTAVAofMP) May 27, 2022

According to a report, Mr Khirwar and his wife used to walk their dog at the Thyagraj Stadium, which caused athletes and coaches at the Delhi government-run stadium to complain about having to end training earlier than usual. Following reports that the stadium had shut earlier than usual, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that all the government's sporting facilities will remain open until 10 pm.