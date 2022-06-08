This Haryana Bus Conductor Offers Water To All Passengers, Wins Hearts

Surendra Sharma has grabbed the public's attention for his selfless act of providing water in this heat to all passengers on his bus.

Surendra Sharma's gesture touched many users on social media

Rohtalk:

Social media is full of stories that are uplifting and cheer us up. One such story doing the rounds is that of a bus conductor from Rohtak who works for Haryana Roadways. Surendra Sharma has grabbed the public's attention for his selfless act of providing water in this heat to all passengers on his bus.

IAS officer Awanish Sharan shared Surendra Sharma's story on Twitter, “As soon as a passenger boards the bus, the first thing he offers is a glass of water. He has been religiously following this custom ever since he joined the service 12 years ago," he wrote.

The post was shared a few days ago. Since then, it has been liked over 8,000 times. Surendra Sharma's gesture touched many users on social media, who even shared their thoughts in the comments section.

Appreciating the act, one user said that they “felt motivated” when they saw such good people existing in society.

A few people even confirmed seeing Surendra Sharma offering water to the passengers.

One user said that apart from offering water, the conductor even offered him a seat in the bus.

Another user expressed gratitude to Surendra Sharma, saying that providing water to anyone who comes to your door, without even knowing the person, is part of our tradition.

One person also mentioned other people performing similar deeds.

Here are a few other reactions:

Tell us your views on the noble deed performed by Surendra Sharma.

