This Haryana Bus Conductor Offers Water To All Passengers, Wins Hearts

Social media is full of stories that are uplifting and cheer us up. One such story doing the rounds is that of a bus conductor from Rohtak who works for Haryana Roadways. Surendra Sharma has grabbed the public's attention for his selfless act of providing water in this heat to all passengers on his bus.

IAS officer Awanish Sharan shared Surendra Sharma's story on Twitter, “As soon as a passenger boards the bus, the first thing he offers is a glass of water. He has been religiously following this custom ever since he joined the service 12 years ago," he wrote.

He is Surendra Sharma. He works as a bus conductor with Haryana Roadways and lives in Rohtak.



As soon as a passenger boards the bus, the first thing he offers is a glass of water.He has been religiously following this custom ever since he joined the service 12 years ago. pic.twitter.com/hqy64WZjqC — Awanish Sharan (@AwanishSharan) June 5, 2022

The post was shared a few days ago. Since then, it has been liked over 8,000 times. Surendra Sharma's gesture touched many users on social media, who even shared their thoughts in the comments section.

Appreciating the act, one user said that they “felt motivated” when they saw such good people existing in society.

Surender Sharma very nice work done . We are proud and felt motivated when we see such good people are exists in the system. You are the one who makes this system run efficiently . with such positive things which you do on daily basis gives the community a positive wipe .. ???? — dheeraj muttreja (@dheerajmuttreja) June 7, 2022

A few people even confirmed seeing Surendra Sharma offering water to the passengers.

i confirm this. he is conductoring on chandigarh to delhi route . and he provide chilled ro water to every passenger at every bus stop immediately. so kind ✨ — AJAYDEEP CHAHAL (@ajaydeepchahal5) June 5, 2022

I confirm this.. I saw him offering water.. — Ghalyan????????????‍???? (@AtulGhalyan) June 5, 2022

Gurgaon to Rohtak bus, I saw him 2 times, it's true... — Atul (@atul875050) June 6, 2022

One user said that apart from offering water, the conductor even offered him a seat in the bus.

Very true , he offered me too .. Moreover gave me his seat to sit kn bus .. Very kind hearted person — Isha Sahni (@IshaSahni9) June 7, 2022

Another user expressed gratitude to Surendra Sharma, saying that providing water to anyone who comes to your door, without even knowing the person, is part of our tradition.

Thank you for the great work and setting a symbol of Sanatan Sanskriti. To offer water to any one whofver is coming to your door step was an part of our culture without even asking who you are? thank you — AP Singh (@aps7958) June 6, 2022

One person also mentioned other people performing similar deeds.

In our village in Jhajjar a TAU GOLA serves water to all roadways bus passengers and avail water in bus stop PYAU not religiously but for sake of humanity. Everyone in our village respect him. — Mukesh kumar (@Mukeshk83466583) June 6, 2022

Here are a few other reactions:

This not only shows that he is a good human being but takes immense pride in his job also! — Suraj Singh Parihar IPS ???????? (@SurajSinghIPS) June 5, 2022

Role model humanitarian in society.???? — Rajendra prasad Vemana (@vemana_prasad) June 5, 2022

These are the real heroes of India — S. Lalitha (@Lolita_TNIE) June 5, 2022

