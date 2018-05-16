When Karnataka BJP Jumped The Gun With BS Yeddyurappa Swearing-In Tweet

BS Yeddyurappa scheduled to take oath as Karnataka Chief Minister on Thursday

Karnataka BJP's tweet before the governor's invite to BS Yeddyurappa

BJP lawmaker Suresh Kumar's tweet before governor's official intimation

Not @BSYBJP but Kumarswamy to take oath tomorrow morning at 9:30am at RajBhavan: Sources

Same sources as Rahul Kanwal. — Divya Spandana/Ramya (@divyaspandana) May 16, 2018

I am glad I have left the party which is so brazenly trying to subvert democracy in Karnataka. It will do the same if it fails to get majority in Lok Sabha next year. Pl note my warning. — Yashwant Sinha (@YashwantSinha) May 16, 2018

Once more an occupant of a Raj Bhavan allows himself to be used as a rubber stamp. BJP announces (& then deletes) the details of #Yeddyurappa swearing in slated for tomorrow before it can be officially communicated. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) May 16, 2018

The moment that crores of Kannadigas are awaiting is here.



Sri @BSYBJP will take oath as Chief Minister of Karnataka tomorrow morning at 9.00 AM at Raj Bhavan.



The movement to build our Suvarna Karnataka has started. #CMBSY — BJP Karnataka (@BJP4Karnataka) May 16, 2018