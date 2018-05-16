NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoAppsTrainsArtWeddings
When Karnataka BJP Jumped The Gun With BS Yeddyurappa Swearing-In Tweet

Before an official communication came from Karnataka governor, the Karnataka BJP had tweeted saying BS Yeddyurappa would take at 9.30 am on Thursday

All India | Reported by , Edited by | Updated: May 16, 2018 23:11 IST
BS Yeddyurappa scheduled to take oath as Karnataka Chief Minister on Thursday

Bengaluru:  At 8.31 pm today, a tweet put out by the official handle of the Karnataka BJP said the party's chief ministerial candidate BS Yeddyurappa would be sworn in tomorrow. The post also had a time --- 9.30 am. Except, there had been no official communication from the Raj Bhawan by then.
 
karnataka bjp tweet

Karnataka BJP's tweet before the governor's invite to BS Yeddyurappa

As news channels flashed the information quoting the Karnataka BJP, the tweet was deleted moments later.

Another tweet in Kannada by BJP lawmaker Suresh Kumar at 7.56 pm, which too had made a similar claim, was deleted as well.
 
suresh kumar tweet

BJP lawmaker Suresh Kumar's tweet before governor's official intimation

BJP lawmaker Murugesh Nirani told NDTV he had got a call to be at the Raj Bhavan tomorrow at 8.30am. Those remarks came even as Raj Bhawan sources said there had been no official word yet.

The anticipation to Yeddyurappa's swearing-in had been building up earlier today in the BJP camp. Long before polling took on May 12, Mr Yeddyurappa had told NDTV that he would take oath on May 17 or 18.

The BJP has emerged the single largest party, winning 104 of the 222 seats on which polling took place. It has staked claim to form the government though the party is still short of eight lawmakers to get to the majority mark.

The JD(S)-Congress combine, which claims to have 116 lawmakers, too has met the governor to get the first shot at government formation.

Minutes after the Karnataka BJP put out the tweet, the social media in-charge of Congress, Divya Spandana, issued a strong counter.
To rub it in, she retweeted a post by former BJP leader Yashwant Sinha who quit the party last month.
Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief minister tweeted, saying the Karnataka governor had allowed himself to be "used as a rubber stamp".
At 9.25 pm, after an emissary from Raj Bhawan came with a letter to Mr Yeddyurappa's house, the Karnataka BJP tweeted again. The content was the same, only the swearing-in time had been advanced by half an hour.

