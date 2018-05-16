When Karnataka BJP Jumped The Gun With BS Yeddyurappa Swearing-In Tweet

Another tweet in Kannada by BJP lawmaker Suresh Kumar at 7.56 pm, which too had made a similar claim, was deleted as well.
The anticipation to Yeddyurappa's swearing-in had been building up earlier today in the BJP camp. Long before polling took on May 12, Mr Yeddyurappa had told NDTV that he would take oath on May 17 or 18.
The BJP has emerged the single largest party, winning 104 of the 222 seats on which polling took place. It has staked claim to form the government though the party is still short of eight lawmakers to get to the majority mark.
The JD(S)-Congress combine, which claims to have 116 lawmakers, too has met the governor to get the first shot at government formation.
Minutes after the Karnataka BJP put out the tweet, the social media in-charge of Congress, Divya Spandana, issued a strong counter.
Not @BSYBJP but Kumarswamy to take oath tomorrow morning at 9:30am at RajBhavan: Sources— Divya Spandana/Ramya (@divyaspandana) May 16, 2018
To rub it in, she retweeted a post by former BJP leader Yashwant Sinha who quit the party last month.
I am glad I have left the party which is so brazenly trying to subvert democracy in Karnataka. It will do the same if it fails to get majority in Lok Sabha next year. Pl note my warning.— Yashwant Sinha (@YashwantSinha) May 16, 2018
Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief minister tweeted, saying the Karnataka governor had allowed himself to be "used as a rubber stamp".
Once more an occupant of a Raj Bhavan allows himself to be used as a rubber stamp. BJP announces (& then deletes) the details of #Yeddyurappa swearing in slated for tomorrow before it can be officially communicated.— Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) May 16, 2018
At 9.25 pm, after an emissary from Raj Bhawan came with a letter to Mr Yeddyurappa's house, the Karnataka BJP tweeted again. The content was the same, only the swearing-in time had been advanced by half an hour.
The moment that crores of Kannadigas are awaiting is here.— BJP Karnataka (@BJP4Karnataka) May 16, 2018CommentsSri @BSYBJP will take oath as Chief Minister of Karnataka tomorrow morning at 9.00 AM at Raj Bhavan.
The movement to build our Suvarna Karnataka has started. #CMBSY