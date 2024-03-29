'When Government Changes...': Rahul Gandhi After Rs 1,800 Crore Tax Notice

Rahul Gandhi said when the government changes, the Congress will act against destroyers of democracy

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi today promised the party will take exemplary action against those who have destroyed democracy - "when the government changes" - after the party received a Rs 1,800 crore income tax notice which it called "tax terrorism".

The fresh tax notice is for the assessment years 2017-18 to 2020-21, and includes penalty and interest.

"When the government changes, action will definitely be taken against those who are destroying democracy. And the action will be taken in such a manner that no one will have the courage to do all this again. This is my guarantee," Mr Gandhi said in a post on the microblogging platform X.

The Congress is already facing a funds crunch after the Income Tax authorities imposed a penalty of Rs 200 crore and froze its funds. It has not got any relief from the high court. The Congress is likely to go to the Supreme Court next, just weeks before the Lok Sabha elections.

Mr Gandhi alleged central departments such as the income tax are working at the behest of the BJP. The Congress is preparing to fight a long legal war to scrap the tax demands. Congress leader Ajay Maken said the BJP has in the past few years got donations from thousands of people, and their income tax should also be calculated.