Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, A Court Hearing And Stools

The stools as seen Chief Justice DY Chandrachud's courtroom

Interrupting Solicitor General Tushar Mehta mid-hearing, Chief Justice DY Chandrachud on Tuesday made a case for stools for the junior lawyers standing behind the top lawyer.

"Mr Solicitor, all our young juniors stand day after day, I have been noticing, with their laptops in their hand. In the afternoon, the court master will see if he can accommodate them behind you immediately," the Chief Justice told Mr Mehta.

A nine-judge constitution bench, led by the Chief Justice, was hearing a batch of appeals on whether states have the legislative power to regulate sale and manufacture of industrial alcohol after a seven-judge constitution bench held against them in 1990.

Responding to the Chief Justice, Mr Mehta said he too has been watching this, adding he has requested the lawyers in the courtroom not related to the case to vacate the chair for them.

"I just told the court master to find out, if he can put some stools...we will try and put some stools," said the Chief Justice.

Post lunch, when the case was heard again in the court, everyone was in for a surprise. A row of stools appeared in the courtroom.

According to sources in the Supreme Court Registry, the Chief Justice gave instructions to make seating arrangements for the young lawyers.

Before the court started, the source added, the CJI inspected the seating arrangement. He arrived at the spot where the lawyers were standing in the courtroom and sat on the stools to check if things were in order. The Chief Justice also inspected that the lawyers' view was not blocked and that it was not a hindrance for the Solicitor General, the source said.

"The Chief Justice is an epitome of generosity. Today's gesture is not only unprecedented but requires to be followed by all courts. A person sitting at the highest pedestal of judicial hierarchy being so exceptionally considerate to young lawyers' discomfort even without being told by anyone is salute worthy," said Mr Mehta told NDTV.

"All young lawyers had no words to express gratitude today. I am overwhelmed," Mr Mehta added.