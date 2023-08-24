'When Chandrayaan-3 Lands On Earth...': UP Leader's Goof-Up Goes Viral

OP Rajbhar also congratulated ISRO scientists for their constant research.

OP Rajbhar, the chief of Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP), made a gaffe while wishing ISRO scientists for the success of Chandrayaan-3, which landed on the Moon on Wednesday (August 23). The 60-year-old, who joined BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) a few months ago, said the entire country should welcome the spacecraft when it lands back on the Earth. He was speaking to UP Tak (an India Today Group channel) before the touchdown of Vikram lander module on the lunar surface.

In the short video clip going viral, Mr Rajbhar is heard congratulating scientists for their constant research.

On the Chandrayaan-3 mission, he said, "I congratulate them on this. When it is time tomorrow for its safe arrival on earth, the whole country should welcome it."

The remark comes a day after Rajasthan Sports Minister Ashok Chandna saluted the "passengers" on board Chandrayaan-3.

Mr Rajbhar had fought the 2022 UP elections in alliance with the Samajwadi Party after quitting as cabinet minister during Yogi Adityanath's first term as Chief Minister.

But he returned to the NDA fold, alleging that the opposition push in Uttar Pradesh has no steam in it.

Meanwhile, the success of Chandrayaan-3 has made India only the fourth country that has successfully landed a mission on the lunar surface and the first to reach the uncharted territory around its south pole.

ISRO chairman S Somanath said that the Vikram lander touched down on the Moon's surface well within the area identified for the purpose.

He said there are two instruments in the rover and three instruments on board the lander, and all of them have been switched on sequentially.