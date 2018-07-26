'When Big Trees Fall': Ravi Shankar Prasad's Jab At Congress On Fake News

WhatsApp promised to remove forward button next to audio, video messages, said Ravi Shankar Prasad.

Fake news has cost more than 40 lives in the country and it had grown only because of patronage by ministers, said Congress's Ghulam Nabi Azad, spearheading the opposition attack on the government in parliament today along with Trinamool Congress's Derek O Brien. The counter came from Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, who served up several sharp jabs at the Congress, and outlined the steps planned by WhatsApp after the government took up the matter.

Demand for a law on fake news started after a series of mob killings. Even the Supreme Court has underscored the need for legislation, but the government maintains that law and order is a state subject.

"We discussed fake news last year as well. We are back at discussing it," Mr Azad said. "This issue will not end till the time our ministers and leaders stop following, attending and meeting those accused of spreading hate... Take action against your ministers and these incidents of lynchings will end in 4 days."

As a case in point, Mr Azad cited Mr Prasad's cabinet colleague Jayant Sinha, who landed in controversy earlier this month after getting photographed felicitating a group of men who had been convicted for the murder of a meat trader in the name of cow protection. Facing searing criticism on social media, where the photograph was widely circulated, Mr Sinha had apologized.

"A leader of the nation had said 'when a big tree falls'," shot back Mr Prasad, referring to Rajiv Gandhi's statement on Sikh riots after the assassination of his mother and then prime minister Indira Gandhi.

The government, Mr Prasad said, has issued a notice to WhatsApp, since in most such incidents are preceded by viral circulation of rumours on this platform.

"In response, WhatsApp has taken steps by reducing the number of forwards. They have also promised to remove the forward button adjacent to video or audio message," the minister said.

Jumping in the fray, Trinamool lawmaker Derek O Brien said he and his party believes that "Digital India is Divisive India".



India Post, he said, is a known a handle spreading hate and fake news, yet several ministers follow it.

"I have a list of fake news websites, handles, accounts. The government should take action on it. Facebook's largest sponsor today is #NationWithNAMO... the government should answer who is paying for it," the TMC lawmaker added.