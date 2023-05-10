'Will Examine': India Amid Charge Of WhatsApp Using Mics Without Consent

WhatsApp has dismissed the claim and said that users have full control of their mic settings.

The Centre today said that it will examine the charge against WhatsApp of allegedly accessing the microphone of users' devices without their knowledge. Earlier this week, a Twitter engineer claimed that WhatsApp had been using his microphone in the background while he was asleep.

Foad Dabiri, Director of Engineering at Twitter, shared screenshots of the app usage and questioned, "What's going on?" Several users in the comments section claimed of facing similar problems.

WhatsApp has been using the microphone in the background, while I was asleep and since I woke up at 6AM (and that's just a part of the timeline!) What's going on? pic.twitter.com/pNIfe4VlHV — Foad Dabiri (@foaddabiri) May 6, 2023

Sharing the engineer's tweet, Twitter CEO Elon Musk hinted that WhatsApp cannot be trusted.

"Trust Nothing, Not even nothing," Mr Musk tweeted.

The Indian government has taken cognizance of the incident against WhatsApp and said that they will probe the charges. Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar said that the government will immediately act upon any violation of privacy.

"This is an unacceptable breach n violation of Privacy. We will be examining this immdtly and will act on any violation of privacy even as new Digital Personal Data protection bill DPDP is being readied (sic)," the Union Minister of State for Electronics and Technology tweeted.

This is an unacceptable breach n violation of #Privacy



We will be examinig this immdtly and will act on any violation of privacy even as new Digital Personal Data protection bill #DPDP is being readied.@GoI_MeitY@_DigitalIndiahttps://t.co/vtFrST4bKP — Rajeev Chandrasekhar 🇮🇳 (@Rajeev_GoI) May 10, 2023

WhatsApp has dismissed the claim and said that users have full control of their mic settings. In its clarification, the app said that the issue arose due to a bug in Android that 'misattributes information in their privacy dashboard'.

WhatsApp said they have asked Google to investigate.

WhatsApp remains the most popular instant messaging app that uses end-to-end encryption to protect the content of the messages from being read by anyone else.

Moreover, WhatsApp has faced some privacy issues in the past, such as: Sharing some user data with its parent company Meta such as your phone number, device information, location, and contacts.

Signal and Telegram claim to offer more privacy to users.