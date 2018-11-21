What We Know About Sentinelese, Hostile Tribe That Killed An American

The Sentinelese fired arrows at an Indian Coast Guard helicopter that went to help after the 2004 tsunami

New Delhi: The Sentinelese, a group of hunter-gatherers who live isolated from the outside world, killed an American man visiting one of the islands in India's remote cluster of Andaman and Nicobar, the police said on Wednesday. The North Sentinel Island has historically been out of bounds for visitors, and is home to the Sentinelese community, who killed the man, identified as John Allen Chau, after he was illegally ferried there by fishermen, the police added. Very little is known about the tribe, one of the most protected ones in India. Scientific observation over the last three decades has gathered only elementary knowledge about them and their lifestyle.