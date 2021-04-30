'Commerce Person Teaching Doctors...?' Why Supreme Court Fined A Man

The Supreme Court has imposed a fine of Rs. 1,000 on a man who wanted to prescribe medicines for COVID-19. The man, who has a post graduate degree in commerce, had approached the court after his petition was dismissed by the Calcutta High Court.

Calling the petition frivolous, Chief Justice of India NV Ramana asked Suresh Shaw, "Are you a doctor or a scientist? What's your qualification?"

The man said he is not a doctor but postgraduate in commerce and that research is his natural activity.

The country's top judge pulled up Mr Shaw and said, "You want to prescribe medicines to the whole world and doctors do not know the medicine? A commerce person teaching doctors and scientists about Covid."

When Chief Justice Ramana asked if the court can impose a fine of Rs. 10 lakh on him, the man said he is an unemployed teacher and cannot pay Rs. 10 lakh. He said he can pay Rs. 1,000.

"What is your knowledge in science and treating Covid? Not satisfied with Calcutta High Court and you came all the way. Can we impose Rs.10 lakh fine?" Chief Justice Ramana asked the petitioner.

Dismissing the petition, Supreme Court said the man has to pay the fine to the Calcutta High Court Legal Services Authority.

The Supreme Court had taken up the issue of the shortage of oxygen, beds, essential drugs like Remdesivir and Faviprivir and vaccines, and asked for the centre's response. Many High Courts too are hearing petitions related to the shortage of critical supplies.

Coronavirus has infected over 3.86 lakh more people in India in yet another worrying daily high and killed 3,498 in the last 24 hours. India's tally of more than 1.87 crore Covid cases is the second-highest globally, behind the United States and ahead of Brazil.