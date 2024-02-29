What S Jaishankar Said As PM Modi Launches Key India-Mauritius Projects

Mr Jaishankar emphasised the significance of the India-Mauritius relationship

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar shared his happiness over witnessing the joint inauguration of the Airstrip of Agalega, Saint James Jetty, and other development projects by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth of Mauritius.

In an official post on X, Dr S Jaishankar, India's Minister of External Affairs, tweeted about the event, stating, "Privileged to witness the joint inauguration of the Airstrip of Agalega, Saint James Jetty and other development projects by PM @narendramodi and PM @KumarJugnauth of Mauritius this afternoon."

Mr Jaishankar emphasised the significance of the India-Mauritius relationship, highlighting it as an example of SAGAR goodwill, Neighbourhood First priority, and Forward Africa solidarity. He noted that the inaugurations further strengthened the commitment between the two nations.

The ceremony underscores the growing partnership between India and Mauritius, reflecting joint efforts to enhance regional connectivity and promote socio-economic development.

It signifies a continued dedication to collaborative progress and underscores the enduring friendship between the two countries.

Additionally, on Thursday, PM Modi made the remarks while virtually inaugurating the new Airstrip and St James Jetty, along with six community development projects on Agalega Island, with Mauritius counterpart Pravind Jugnauth.

He stressed that today's inauguration of the airstrip and jetty at Agalega will further advance cooperation between the two countries while also strengthening the blue economy of Mauritius.

PM Modi expressed happiness that they are witnessing the fulfilment of the commitment that he made for the development of the people of Agalega in 2015.

"In the last 6 months, this is the fifth meeting between me and PM Jugnauth. This is proof of a vibrant, strong and unique partnership between India and Mauritius. Mauritius is an important partner in our 'Neighbourhood First' policy. Mauritius is our special partner under our vision 'SAGAR'. As members of the Global South, we have common priorities" PM Modi said.

"In the last 10 years, our relationship has embraced unprecedented momentum. We have achieved new heights in mutual cooperation. Cultural and historical relations have been given a new shape. Our people are already connected by the golden threads of language and culture," he added.

