Prashant Kishor's Reply As Congress Leader Asks Pointed Question

Prashant Kishor will have a one-on-one meeting with Sonia Gandhi, say sources

Whether election strategist Prashant Kishor joins the Congress will be known soon, after his third meeting with Sonia Gandhi in the next two days, sources say.

Prashant Kishor, or "PK", will have a one-on-one meeting with the Congress president, according to sources. Sonia Gandhi had appointed a group of Congress leaders to examine Prashant Kishor's presentation on the party's revival and future poll strategy, for upcoming state elections as well as the 2024 national election.

Rahul Gandhi is not part of the panel, though his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is.

Last week, PK met with the Gandhis and made his presentation for the first time. Parts of the presentation were shown to different Congress leaders, including the party's two Chief Ministers, Ashok Gehlot and Bhupesh Baghel.

At the second meeting between Prashant Kishor, Sonia Gandhi and members of the panel on Tuesday, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot reportedly grilled the strategist on his political ambitions.

How long will PK survive in the party, given his short-lived stint in politics so far, Mr Gehlot asked, according to sources close to the strategist.

Mr Kishor reportedly shot back: "It is up to you how much you listen to me."

It is Sonia Gandhi and not any panel that will take the final call on PK joining the Congress, sources say.

"The final decision has been left to Sonia Gandhi who had already done the process of consultation earlier and will take a final call in consultation with Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, among others, about his exact role and whether he will join the party or support the party's election strategy ahead of the assembly elections and Lok Sabha elections in 2024," a Congress leader added.

Mr Kishor's portfolio is littered with election successes featuring names like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

PK's plan focuses on states where elections are due later this year and next - Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

Talks between the Gandhis and the strategist began last year, soon after PK's successful outing in Bengal.

After the talks fell through, reportedly over disagreements on the way forward, the Congress enlisted the help of one of his top aides, Sunil Kanugolu.

The talks restarted last month after the Congress' election defeats in five key states, which threw the party's survival in doubt.