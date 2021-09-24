PM Modi's Gifts For Kamala Harris, 2 Quad Leaders

PM Modi and Kamala Harris held their first meeting on Thursday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi added a personal touch to a diplomatic gesture as he met US Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday and discussed a host of global issues, including the pandemic and Pakistan's role in terrorism. This was the first meeting between the two world leaders since January when Ms Harris became the first person of Indian-origin to be sworn-in as the US Vice President.

After what both leaders described as a "fruitful" meeting, the Prime Minister gave Ms Harris, 56, a five-decade-old government notification that mentioned her grandfather - PV Gopalan. As a government officer, Mr Gopalan had served in various roles. The 1966 notification was gifted in a handcrafted wooden frame.

Among the gifts was also a chess set from Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi -the Prime Minister's parliamentary constituency. "The excite craft of Gulabi Meenakari (used in the chess set) is closely associated with Kashi, one of the oldest cities of the world," said a government statement. "Each piece on this particular chess set is remarkably handcrafted. The bright colours reflect the vibrancy of Kashi," it added.

"Glad to have met @VP @KamalaHarri. Her feat has inspired the entire world. We talked about multiple subjects that will further cement the India-USA friendship, which is based on shared values and cultural linkages," the Prime Minister tweeted, shortly after the meeting, along with a few pictures.

As PM held back-to-back meetings with Quad leaders while kicking off his three-day visit to the United States, gifts from Varanasi were the highlight during the diplomatic exchange.

To Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, the Prime Minister gifted a "Silver Gulabi Meenakari ship". "This ship is also distinctly handcrafted and bright, reflecting eternal Kashi's dynamism," the statement read.

Yoshihide Suga, Japan's Prime Minister, was gifted a sandalwood Buddha statue.

"Buddhism plays a big role in bringing India and Japan together. The thoughts and ideals of Lord Buddha reverberate far and wide in Japan. During his previous visits to Japan, PM Modi has visited Buddhist temples as well," says the official statement.