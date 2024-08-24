Mpox: All You Need To Know About The Latest Public Health Emergency

Mpox is not airborne like influenza or Covid-19, said Dr Atul Goel. (File)

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared monkeypox a public health emergency of international concern last week. The decision came due to the rapid spread of a new, highly contagious strain of the virus throughout Africa. The question remains, however, what exactly is it, where did it originate, and how we can combat its threat?

In a video shared by the Ministry of Health on X, Doctor Atul Goel answered some common queries about mpox. When asked about the severity of the disease, Mr Goel said, "While every new disease is considered serious because we don't know its effect on the population, it is not as bad as the last pandemic of Covid. You will remember that WHO had also warned about this disease in 2022. So since then, the difference is that this is a different streak of that old virus. The previous virus was not that dangerous, nor did it spread. This virus is comparatively infectious, and it has more complications."

What are the monkeypox symptoms?

According to Atul Goel, early signs of monkeypox include the following flu-like symptoms:

- Fever

- Pimples all over the body

- Swollen lymph nodes

- Headache

- Exhaustion

How does monkeypox spread?

Mpox is not airborne like influenza or Covid-19, said Atul Goel. It is primarily transmitted by unprotected close physical contact with an infected person. Apart from sexual transmission, it can also spread through contact with infected material, such as the patient's blisters and scabs; therefore, maintaining hygiene is crucial. Finally, caregivers must use personal protective measures to avoid contracting and transmitting the infection.

Are people with a history of smallpox illness protected from getting monkeypox?

People who have had a smallpox vaccination or have been exposed to the virus have lifelong protection from the disease. But the chicken pox vaccination doesn't provide any protection against mpox, Mr Goel said, adding they have to be as careful as any other individual.

Recovery period

Mr Goel said that the recovery period for this disease is three to four months. Therefore, the doctor said it's always better to get admitted to the hospital where you can be isolated and get proper care.

Are there any medicines?

There aren't any medicines available right now for monkeypox infections. However, as smallpox and monkeypox viruses are similar, treatments such as immune globulin and antiviral medications may also be utilised to treat monkeypox virus infections, particularly in cases when the patient has severe symptoms.