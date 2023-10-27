What Is JioSpaceFiber? India's First Satellite-Based Gigabit Broadband Service

Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited has demonstrated "JioSpaceFiber," India's first satellite-based giga-fiber service. This pioneering service is aimed at delivering high-speed broadband connectivity to areas in India that were previously inaccessible.

JioSpaceFiber is set to enter the competition with other service providers such as Bharti Enterprises' OneWeb, Amazon's Project Kuiper, and Elon Musk's Starlink, all of which are looking forward to providing satellite-based internet services in India.

The Chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd, Akash Ambani, introduced the project to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the inauguration of an exhibition at the 7th edition of the India Mobile Congress in Delhi.

What is JioSpaceFiber?

1. This new offering, JioSpaceFiber, is an Internet network relying on satellites. It is designed to expand high-speed broadband services to areas that were previously out of reach. It is an addition to Jio's existing services, including JioFiber and Jio AirFiber.

2. Reliance Jio has joined forces with SES, a satellite communication provider based in Luxembourg, to drive this ambitious project. They will utilise SES's O3b and the latest O3b mPower satellites for this initiative.

3. By harnessing these satellites, Reliance aims to harness cutting-edge medium earth orbit (MEO) technology. This will enhance the mobile backhaul capacity, allowing Jio's True5G network to extend its coverage, even reaching remote regions.

4. Jio SpaceFiber is already accessible in four of India's most distant locations, including Gir (Gujarat), Korba (Chhattisgarh), Nabarangpur (Odisha), and ONGC-Jorhat (Assam). The company plans to make it available across the entire country.

While discussing the project, Akash Ambani, the Chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited, stated, “Jio has enabled millions of homes and businesses in India to experience broadband internet for the first time. With JioSpaceFiber, we expand our reach to cover the millions yet to be connected.”