What Is 'Bha', The New Shoe Sizing System For Indians

A new footwear sizing system, specifically designed for Indians, is in the works. Named 'Bha' for 'Bharat', it aims to replace existing UK/European and US sizes.

The findings of a recent survey -- conducted between December 2021 and March 2022, included 3D foot scanning of over 100,000 Indians across 79 locations -- provided insights into the size, dimensions, and structure of the average Indian foot.

What did the survey find?

The survey revealed that Indian feet are generally wider than those in Europe or America. It also revealed that the current footwear sizing system has many Indians wearing shoes that are either too large or have poor fitting. The survey further found that the average foot size growth for Indian women peaked at 11 years old, while for Indian men, it peaked at around 15 or 16 years old.

It revealed that shoelaces were often tightened excessively, disrupting normal blood flow for the wearer, which, in turn, led to discomfort, injuries, and foot health issues, especially among the elderly and people with diabetes.

About the ‘Bha' system

The 'Bha' shoe sizing system is a simplified approach with 8 footwear sizes suited to fit different age groups. It aims to provide a better fit for about 85% of Indians.

The change is expected to simplify manufacturing by eliminating half-sizes. It also promises increased comfort, wider dimensions and an additional 5mm allowance for foot length.

‘Bha' shoe sizing system

The 'Bha' shoe sizing system introduces 8 sizes:

I – Infants (0-1 year)

II – Toddlers (1-3 years)

III – Small children (4-6 years)

IV – Children (7-11 years)

V – Girls (12-13 years)

VI – Boys (12-14 years)

VII – Women (14 years and above)

VIII – Men (15 years and above)

Production will primarily focus on sizes III to VIII to cater to the needs of the majority of Indians.