'What If Offset Partner Runs Off?' Why Supreme Court Asked This On Rafale

The court had asked the defence ministry why the offset guidelines were changed in 2015.

In a four-hour hearing on the Rafale jet deal today, the Supreme Court questioned the government's stance that it had no role in the offset clause, which is the focal point of the opposition's charge of corruption in the 59,000 crore contract.

Rafale-maker Dassault has not yet submitted details of its offset partner to the government, Attorney General KK Venugopal told the Supreme Court. "The vendor will inform the offset partner to us. So far there is no information on this," said the Additional Secretary Defence Apurva Chandra.

The court had asked the defence ministry why the offset guidelines were changed in 2015.

The opposition alleges that the government scrapped a deal for 126 Rafale jets negotiated by the previous UPA government and opted for a not-so-lucrative new deal for 36 jets to help Anil Ambani's debt-hit defence company bag the offset contract with Dassault.

In the previous deal, the offset pact was to be signed with Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Aerospace Technologies.

When the court asked about the change in the offset guidelines in 2015, the Additional Secretary of the Defence Ministry explained that the offset contract runs concurrently with the main contract.

During arguments in court, the government said a political issue was being made out of the offset partner. "We have already said the government has no role in the selection of the offset partner," said the top government lawyer.

Justice KM Joseph questioned: "If the offset partner runs off, what happens? What about the country's interest? What if the offset partner doesn't do any production?"

The court said the government "can't separate" the main contract from the offset contract. "It may not be in the country's interest if the offset contract is executed later because that may lead to delay in production by the offset partner," the court said.

Disclaimer: NDTV has been sued for 10,000 crores by Anil Ambani's Reliance Group for its coverage of the Rafale deal.

