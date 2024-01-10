What Adani Group Does In Defence Sector

Adani Defence, a subsidiary of the Adani Group, has unveiled the Drishti 10 Starliner unmanned aerial vehicle, which was handed over to the Indian Navy today and flagged off by Navy chief Admiral R Hari Kumar. The sophisticated UAV marks a significant step towards strategic autonomy and technological leadership in high-endurance, combat-proven, and indigenized advanced aerial systems.

Adani Defence, which aims to transform India into a destination for world-class defence manufacturing mid a push for self-reliance in the sector, has established India's first unmanned aerial vehicles and small arms manufacturing units.

It is currently setting up the first comprehensive aircraft maintenance facility to ensure safety and airworthiness as per to international standards.

Here's what the Adani Group firm does in the defence sector:

UAVs

The UAV flagged off today is a MALE (medium altitude long range) type, while other products in this category include medium-range unmanned aircraft systems that the company claims to be combat proven.

Tactical loitering munitions that can locate and strike operator-designated targets and tactical mini UAVs are also among its products, besides multi-rotor low-altitude UAVs that comes with vertical take-off and landing capability.

SMGs, LMGs and Sniper Rifles

The products on the company's websites includes light machine guns (LMGs), the only model in the world that comes with a semi-automatic mode, besides assault and sniper rifles, pistols and submachine guns.

Counter Drone Systems

Counter drone systems that can be installed quickly and operated easily - both in auto and manual mode - is also among its products. The company claims that their systems ensure multi-layer detection and day-and-night operating capability in urban, semi-urban, and rural environments.

The radars provide 360 degrees coverage and can detect more than 100 targets at a time, while its jamming systems cover all operating bands, according to the website. The systems can neutralize a swarm of drones, the company claims.

Aircraft Maintenance

Adani Defence aims to a one-stop fleet maintenance destination for civil and defence aircraft, providing MRO (maintenance, repair and overhaul) services for the engine, painting, and electrical and mechanical components.

The company is also leveraging its network of airports for line and base maintenance in all major cities.

(Disclaimer: New Delhi Television is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.)