'What About Rights Of Assamese, Indians': Amit Shah Tears Into Opposition

Opposition parties should spell out their stand on citizen's charter, says BJP chief Amit Shah

Highlights Amit Shah today ripped into the opposition over draft citizen lists He said parties should clarify their stand on the issue Opposition parties have been protesting in parliament on the issue

BJP chief Amit Shah today ripped into the opposition over the draft citizen lists in Assam, saying it was time the parties clarified whether they care more about the rights of the people of Assam and India or that of the migrant Bangladeshis. Mr Shah's head-on attack came after two days of opposition protests in parliament that derailed proceedings and cut short his speech.

The absence of nearly 40 lakh names from the National Citizens' Register has become a full-blown political controversy, with the opposition accusing the BJP of cracking down on Muslims in Assam on the pretext of targeting illegal migrants from Bangladesh.

Taking the battle to the opposition camp this evening, Mr Shah, in a rare press conference, said: "If you talk about human rights, what about the rights of people of Assam? Their rights of education, jobs were being taken away... This step has been taken for protecting the rights of the people of India. Every party should make their stand clear where rights of Indians are important or not".

He took on Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, demanding that he and his party should make their stand clear on Bangladeshi infiltrators.

Mr Shah also accused the Congress of introducing the idea of the National Citizens' Register, beginning work in 2005 and then lacking the "courage" to see the project through.

"I want to make this clear in front of the people that the NRC is a result of the Assam Accord signed by Rajiv Gandhi, when Congress had full majority," he said, repeating the argument made in parliament that had infuriated the Congress.

About the other strident critic of the Assam list, Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, he said she was "spreading confusion" with her claims of "civil war". Accusing her of playing vote bank politics, he said, "I heard the whole speech and I am stunned by it".

The 40 lakh names dropped from the list -- which spurred the opposition attacks -- were left out because the people failed to provide the proof of their citizenship, he said.

"No work can be error free. This is a draft list and if someone is left out he/she have to apply," he said. There would be ample opportunities for the people to prove their citizenship, which will be verified through a process laid down by the Supreme Court, Mr Shah added.