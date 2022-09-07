Whale Vomit Worth Rs 10 Crore Seized In UP: Here's Why It Is So Expensive

The bile duct in the sperm whale's intestines secretes bile to produce the substance.

Four members of a gang that was smuggling ambergris (whale vomit) were arrested in Lucknow after a raid, the Uttar Pradesh Police Special Task Force (UPSTF) said on Twitter. During the raid, the STF found 4.12 kilogramme of whale vomit in their possession, which they said is worth Rs 10 crore. The Wildlife (Protection) Act of 1972 forbids the sale of whale vomit, which is a sought-after component for perfumes.

UPSTF tweeted about the arrest in Hindi, which when translated into English, reads, "On 05.09.2022, four members of a gang involved in smuggling of Ambergris banned under the Wildlife Protection Act were arrested from Gomtinagar Extension Area police station in Lucknow with 4.120 kgs of Ambergris worth Rs.10 crore."

Sperm whales create "whale vomit," also known as "grey amber" and "floating gold," which is frequently referred to as one of the strangest natural occurrences in the world.

The arrest of the gang members for this "floating gold" is not an unusual occurrence. This year, several people have been taken into custody for selling ambergris illegally. The solid, waxy substance is frequently smuggled because it is more expensive than gold.

In July this year, whale vomit worth Rs 28 crore was reportedly spotted by a group of fishermen in Kerala, and they turned it over to local authorities. After the news went viral, they received praises from everyone for this.

What is ambergris? What makes it so expensive?

Amberghis is produced in the digestive system of sperm whales. It is a waxy, solid, combustible substance made in the whale's intestines that is utilised in cosmetics and medications.

Although ambergris, sometimes known as whale vomit, has been utilised for many years, its exact origin has long been a mystery.

Since ancient times, ambergris has been used in fragrances and high-end perfumes, as well as in various traditional medicines, which is why it is sold at very high price. As per the estimates given by Mumbai Police last year, 1 kg of ambergris is worth Rs 1 crore. Due this, this excrement is referred to as "floating gold." The Egyptians used it as incense, and the Chinese called it "dragon's spittle scent."

Various theories exist regarding how ambergris leaves the whale. Some people think that the mass is regurgitated by the whale, giving it the well-known moniker "whale vomit".