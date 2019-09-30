Workers Injured As Under-Construction Shed Collapses In Bengal

The incident happened outside the passenger area at Shalimar railway station in Howrah district.

An under-construction shed collapsed at Shalimar railway station in West Bengal's Howrah district on Monday. Some workers were injured in the incident, a spokesperson of the South Eastern Railway (SER) said in Kolkata.

The construction work was being carried out by IRCON, a turnkey government-undertaking, the official said.

The injured have been hospitalised, he said, adding that the incident happened outside the passenger area.

Further details are awaited.

