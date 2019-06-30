Trinamool Leader's Husband Shot Dead in Bengal, Party Calls Strike

In Jhargram, the BJP blamed the Trinamool Congress after a man was injured

Bengal's ruling Trinamool Congress called a 24-hour bandh in Churchura, near Kolkata after the husband of a local party leader was shot dead.

Dilip Ram, the husband of panchayat pradhan and senior Trinamool leader Neetu Ram, was shot dead by unidentified men at Bandel on Saturday. The murder took place at the local railway station.

The man was taken to the hospital, where he died.

As the police started investigation, the party called a strike. Shops and business establishments were shut in several parts of the city.

In Jhargram, the BJP blamed the Trinamool Congress after a man was injured after being shot at from point blank range, reported news agency Press Trust of India.

The police said the attack took place during a religious programme. Two persons approached Khagapati Mahato and one of them shot him. All three are residents of Bagua village.

Khagapati Mahato was rushed to Jhargram hospital and from there he was taken to Midnapore Medical College and Hospital, reported PTI, quoting a police officer. Later, he was referred to a hospital in Kolkata.

"We have informed the district administration. The miscreants should be arrested immediately," PTI quoted the un-named officer as saying.

The BJP has blamed the Trinamool Congress for the incident. Denying the allegation, TMC's district core committee member Prasun Sarangi claimed that the attack was the fallout of personal rivalry.

Bengal has been witnessing violence regularly since ahead of the election. The BJP has blamed the ruling party for most of it.

