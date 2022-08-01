West Bengal To Get 7 New Districts, Announces Mamata Banerjee

Mamata Banerjee said the state cabinet has okayed the proposal to carve out new districts. (File)

West Bengal is set to get seven new districts with the cabinet giving its nod to the proposal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Monday.

The new districts -- Berhampore, Kandi, Sunderbans, Bashirhat, Ichamati, Ranaghat and Bishnupur -- will take the total number to 30.

"The state cabinet okayed the proposal today,” Ms Banerjee told reporters in Kolkata.

"The decision was taken to ensure smooth administrative operations," a senior official of the state government said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)