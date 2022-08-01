West Bengal To Get 7 New Districts, Announces Mamata Banerjee

The new districts of West Bengal -- Berhampore, Kandi, Sunderbans, Bashirhat, Ichamati, Ranaghat and Bishnupur -- will take the total number to 30.

West Bengal To Get 7 New Districts, Announces Mamata Banerjee

Mamata Banerjee said the state cabinet has okayed the proposal to carve out new districts. (File)

Kolkata:

West Bengal is set to get seven new districts with the cabinet giving its nod to the proposal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Monday.

The new districts -- Berhampore, Kandi, Sunderbans, Bashirhat, Ichamati, Ranaghat and Bishnupur -- will take the total number to 30.

"The state cabinet okayed the proposal today,” Ms Banerjee told reporters in Kolkata.

"The decision was taken to ensure smooth administrative operations," a senior official of the state government said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

.