West Bengal To Get 7 New Districts, Announces Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata:
West Bengal is set to get seven new districts with the cabinet giving its nod to the proposal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Monday.
The new districts -- Berhampore, Kandi, Sunderbans, Bashirhat, Ichamati, Ranaghat and Bishnupur -- will take the total number to 30.
"The state cabinet okayed the proposal today,” Ms Banerjee told reporters in Kolkata.
"The decision was taken to ensure smooth administrative operations," a senior official of the state government said.
