Security tightened in West Bengal After Protests Over Waqf Act Turn Violent

Security was heightened in the Jangipur sub-division of West Bengal's Murshidabad district on Saturday after demonstrations opposing the Waqf (Amendment) Act turned violent, resulting in damage to public property. According to a police official, the situation in the Suti and Samserganj areas of Jangipur is now under control.

On Friday, West Bengal governor CV Ananda Bose directed the Mamata Banerjee-led state government to take strict action against the miscreants responsible for disturbances in several areas of the state, including Amtala, Suti, Dhuliyan, and other places in Murshidabad and North 24 Parganas.

Similarly, a Muslim organisation in Siliguri protested against the Waqf (Amendment) Act. A protester urged the Central government to take back the Act. Earlier, Students from Aliah University on Friday staged a protest against the Waqf (Amendment) Act in Kolkata.

Meanwhile, several Muslim organisations in Jaipur held protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act. The protests were part of the nationwide movement of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) to raise public awareness of the Waqf Act.

Other than AIMPLB, AIMIM leaders also joined the protests. AIMIM state president Jameel Khan said that their party leader Asaduddin Owaisi has opposed the bill in the parliament, which is a clear message that the bill is against the Muslim community. He alleged that the bill was a conspiracy by the Central government to snatch the Waqf properties.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill was tabled in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on April 2 and 3, respectively.

It was passed in both Houses and later received the President's assent, after which it became a law. On April 5, President Droupadi Murmu gave her assent to the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025.

While the Opposition has been protesting against the Waqf Act, the BJP has launched a 'Waqf Reforms Awareness Campaign', which will run from April 20 to May 5. The initiative will tell the benefits of the Waqf Act to the Muslim community.

