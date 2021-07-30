8 Dead In Separate Rain Related Incidents In Bengal

Overnight rains had left large parts of Kolkata waterlogged this morning.

At least eight people died in separate rain-related incidents in West Bengal on Friday. The heavy rain triggered a landslide near a railway project site at the Sikkim-Bengal border, leaving at least two people dead, two injured and 4 missing till last reports came in. Three people were killed by electrocution in the districts while at least three died in separate house collapse incidents in the state.

Overnight rains had left large parts of Kolkata waterlogged this morning. In the districts, walls of mud huts collapses in Asansol, Garbeta and Raghunathpur killing 3, including a 5 year old.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who left Delhi for Kolkata this evening, expressed her concern at the impact of heavy rains."inhope there wont be flooding. So many people killed in the rains in Maharashtra."

Bengal has been witnessing heavy rains since Thursday. Continuous rain caused the mud under the tracks to slide at Kharagpur yard of South Eastern Railway, affecting the movement of goods trains, an official said. Yesterday, one person was killed by suspected electrocution in Kolkata, while at least three died of electrocutiin in the districts today.

The weather dept has predicted rains in the state till Saturday morning. Purulia district in the western part of the state is likely to receive heavy to very heavy rain tomorrow morning. While heavy rain will continue in North and South 24 Parganas, Bankura, Paschim Bardhaman, and Paschim Medinipur districts.