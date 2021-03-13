Trinamool Fumes At Probe Summons To Leaders Amid Searing Poll Campaign

The Trinamool says the central agencies are trying to undermine its poll campaign.

A string of summons issued by various Central probe agencies to some of its top leaders amid the heated Assembly poll campaign has left the Trinamool Congress seething. West Bengal's ruling party has said these were deliberate attempts at the BJP's behest to undermine its prospects in the upcoming state election. It has also linked the recent injury sustained by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to the larger "conspiracy". Voting for the 294-seat House is scheduled in eight phases between March 27 and April 29.

The Trinamool Congress and the BJP have been involved in a visceral rivalry over the past many months. The ruling party has haemorrhaged considerably with a stream of leaders and cadres switching loyalties to the BJP, which hopes to topple Ms Banerjee's government. The Trinamool, on its part, has said those moving out were people aware that they wouldn't get tickets or were those who were denied tickets. Such people, the ruling party has said, won't affect its prospects.

In recent days, various Central agencies have tightened the screw in several cases of alleged scams, putting many ruling party leaders in the spotlight.

For instance, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has summoned state Education Minister Partha Chatterjee on March 15 in connection with a ponzi scam pertaining to the ICore group of companies. Similarly, former minister Madan Mitra, the party's candidate from Kamarhati, has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the Saradha chit fund scam probe. He has been asked to visit the agency's Kolkata office before March 18.

On Friday, the CBI issued summons to two relatives of Menaka Gambhir, the sister-in-law of Trinamool MP Abhishek Banerjee. This is in connection with the multi-crore coal pilferage scam, sources said. Mr Banerjee is the Chief Minister's nephew.

The Trinamool says this spurt in activity on the agencies' part, coming right ahead of the election, was suspicious. It viewed this as an attempt to derail the party's campaign.

A few days ago, the Chief Minister herself was injured in the leg while campaigning in Nandigram, her chosen constituency. The party has alleged an "attack" by the BJP, though this has been denied and the poll panel has refused to view the incident as part of any larger conspiracy.