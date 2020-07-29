Lockdown In Bengal On 7 Different Days In August, Opposition Says 'It's All Whimsy'

West Bengal has extended the state lockdown to tackle the coronavirus pandemic. (File)

Three times in six hours, the West Bengal government revised dates for a complete lockdown in the state to tackle the coronavirus pandemic, finally deciding to enforce it on seven different days in August -- 5, 8, 16, 17, 23, 24 and 31.

Following the multiple revisions, the opposition parties attacked the government for "appeasement" and "incompetence."

"Is this a sarkar (government) or a circus," CPM MLA Sujan Chakraborty said.

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee held two different press conferences on Tuesday to announce the lockdown dates. In the first, she said lockdown will be imposed every weekend next month except on August 1 because of Eid and on August 15, because of Independence Day.

When it was pointed out that the Raksha Bandhan festival is on August 3, the date was settled at August 5 instead.

At the second press meet, Ms Banerjee admitted a "mistake" and announced fresh dates for the lockdown. She said lockdown will be imposed on nine different days in August. "There was no mistake in the government calendar. It was our mistake," she said.

However, around 10 pm on Tuesday, the Bengal's Home Department tweeted that the lockdown will be on seven days, and not nine, in August.

The government had received several appeals against some lockdown dates that coincided with festivals. "Respecting the sentiments of the people we are withdrawing complete lockdown announcement for 2 August and 9 August," the tweet said.

After announcing the state-wide complete lockdown dates in the state the government has been receiving request and appeal from different quarters not to observe state-wide lockdown on certain dates coinciding with festivals and important community occasions(1/2) — HOME DEPARTMENT - GOVT. OF WEST BENGAL (@HomeBengal) July 28, 2020

BJP national general secretary Rahul Sinha said: "Even in the middle of the pandemic, she (Mamata Banerjee) is continuing her appeasement politics."

BJP leader Sayantan Bose questioned why there is a lockdown on August 5, which is when the foundation stone for the Ram temple in Ayodhya will be laid, while August 9 is the Quit India Movement anniversary.

CPM's Sujan Chakravorty said: "What is the science or basis for these lockdowns? It is all whimsy."

Mamata Banerjee had announced what she called the "virus chain-breaker" lockdown or a complete lockdown on a certain number of days in the month. She said the government was extending lockdown in containment zones till August 31, that was earlier in place till July 31.

Last week, there were two "chain-breaker" lockdown days -- on Thursday and Saturday. For this week, the government had announced Wednesday(today).

Ms Banerjee also emphasised that people should wear masks, use sanitisers and maintain social distance. "If things improve, then from teachers day, perhaps we can open schools on every alternate date."