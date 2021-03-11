West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar Gets First Jab Of COVID-19 Vaccine

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar receive his first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and his wife Sudesh Dhankhar received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday morning, officials of the Health Department said.

The governor and the first lady were administered the COVID-19 vaccine at Command Hospital in Alipore, they said.

"The governor and his wife were administered the COVID-19 vaccine around 11.30 am at Command Hospital. Both are absolutely fine," a senior health official said.

Mr Dhankhar thanked the doctors, nurses and health workers at Command Hospital after being inoculated.

Till Wednesday, 19.87 lakh people have been inoculated in West Bengal.