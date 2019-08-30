West Bengal Government Introduces Bill Against Mob Violence

Mamata Banerjee also criticised the Centre for not introducing a bill against mob violence.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said today that her government has brought in The West Bengal (Prevention of Lynching) Bill, 2019 as the Centre did not introduce any law against it.

Lynching is a social evil and the Supreme Court has given direction to take action against such violence, she told the state assembly today.

"Lynching is a social evil and all of us have to come together to fight against it. The central government should have brought a law against it, but they are yet to do so. That is why we are bringing this law in our state to fight this social evil," she said tabling the bill in the House.

