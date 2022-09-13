Bengal BJP Leaders Detained During Protest Match To State Secretariat

Suvendhu Adhikari is the leader of opposition in the state assembly

Several BJP leaders in Bengal, including Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, were detained by police when they were marching to state secretariat 'Nabanna' in Kolkata, as part of a huge protest against the alleged corruption by the ruling Trinamool Congress government.

Suvendu Adhikari, BJP MP Locket Chatterjee and other party leaders, including Rahul Sinha, were stopped by the police as they approached the Second Hooghly Bridge near the secretariat, and taken away in a prison van.

Hundreds of BJP supporters from across West Bengal arrived in Kolkata and neighbouring Howrah this morning to take part in the 'Nabanna Abhijan' or march to secretariat.

Mr Adhikari was leading the march from the Santragachi area of the city, while BJP national vice-president Dilip Ghosh is expected to lead the protest from north Kolkata.

"The TMC government is scared of public uprising. Even if they try stop our protest march, we will resist peacefully. The state administration will be responsible for any untoward development," Mr Ghosh had said earlier today.

Before being detained, Rahul Sinha accused the Mamata Banerjee government of trying to forcibly stop the "democratic protest" by his party.

He alleged that BJP supporters were prevented from boarding a train from Alipurduar to Sealdah last evening. "They were also lathicharged by the state police," he said.

Police have put up barricades along several key stretches in the city and issued traffic restrictions to avoid any inconvenience to the commuters.

The BJP has been organising rallies across the state over the past couple of days, urging party workers to make the 'Nabanna Abhijan' a success.