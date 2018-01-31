'Were Provoked To The Ultimate': Top Army Commander On Shopian Deaths

Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti had responded to public anger in Kashmir by announcing that the police would register a case against the army soldiers involved in the firing and declared that the investigation into the killing of civilians would be taken to its logical conclusion. A Major and his unit have been named in the police case.
"I think they have prematurely put the name of an individual," northern Army commander Lt General Devraj Anbu said, confident that "the truth will come out" when the police investigate.
Army sources said around 30 army trucks were heading to administrative duty on Saturday when a few got separated and were trapped by protesters who hurled stones at them in Shopian district. 10 soldiers were trapped by over 200 stone-throwing protesters. When a senior jawan sustained head injuries and fell unconscious, the soldiers opened fire at the aggressive mob.
Lt General Anbu said "in such cases, a generic FIR (First Information Report) should have been filed". "It is in self-defense and protection of the property by government that is invested on us," he said.
Notwithstanding what the state government did, "we had our own inquiry and are clear that we responded when we were provoked to the ultimate," Lt Gen Anbu added.
The police can probe the army officers but cannot prosecute any soldier without permission from the central government because of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act, the law that protects soldiers from prosecution for action taken on the ground.