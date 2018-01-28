Mobile Internet Blocked In Parts Of Kashmir, Tense Over Army Firing Deaths: 10 Points

Shopian fallout: People in Srinagar throw stones at security forces during a protest in Srinagar (File)

Srinagar: Mobile internet services have been suspended in parts of Kashmir Valley amid a shutdown call by separatists today over the death of two civilians in Army firing in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district on Saturday evening. The Army says the firing was in "self-defence" when its convoy came under "unprovoked and intense stone pelting" by a mob. The police have registered a case against the Army unit involved in the incident. Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti has ordered an inquiry into the incident; she also spoke to Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman who said that she would seek a detailed report on the incident.