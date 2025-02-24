"Weird Noises...": Delhi Police On Pakistan's Champion Trophy Loss To India

When India and Pakistan, the two arch-rivals of cricket, faced each other on Sunday in the ICC Champions Trophy, the fans thought they had an exciting game on their hands. But the conventionally high-voltage encounter turned out to be a damp squib, with India again dominating its neighbours.

India registered a six-wicket win over Pakistan, courtesy of Virat Kohli's record 51s ODI hundred. As fans cherished and celebrated the Indian win on social media, Delhi Police were also in the mood for some fun.

In a post on X, Delhi Police wrote, "Just heard some weird noises from the neighbouring Country. Hope those were just TVs Breaking." The jibe goes back to the days Pakistani fans smashed their TVs after their team lost to India. Old videos of enraged cricket lovers on the other side of the border breaking their TV sets in frustration often go viral.

People reacted to the post, but safe to say not everyone was amused.

This fan posted a picture of TV set hung from a ceiling.

"One is about to be broke here," wrote another Indian fan, sharing a video of a Pakistani content creator who looks visibly frustrated over his team's poor outing.

"Criminals in Delhi reading this tweet and realizing even the cops are busy watching the match," read the post from another account.

"Your tweet is in very poor taste," read another remark.

At the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat. After a good start, the Men In Green lost wickets at regular intervals and were all out at 241 in the 50th over. In response, despite losing captain Rohit Sharma early in the innings, Shubhman Gill and Virat Kohli put up a solid show. Gill was dismissed at 46, while Kohli went on to score a hundred, his 51st, most by anyone in the format.

While India has secured a spot in the semis, Pakistan is almost out of the tournament.