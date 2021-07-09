Punjab Lifts Weekend, Night Curfew; Bars, Malls Open For Those Vaccinated

With his state's Covid positivity rate sliding to 0.4 per cent, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh today ordered the lifting of the weekend and night curfew and allowed gatherings of up to 100 persons indoors and 200 outdoors from Monday. He directed the state police fine political leaders violating rules while holding rallies and protest meetings.

He ordered the opening up of bars, cinema halls, restaurants, spas, swimming pools, gyms, malls, sports complexes, museums, zoos etc., subject to all eligible staff members and visitors having taken at least one dose each of the vaccine, according to a press release from the government.

While schools will remain closed, colleges, coaching centres, and other institutions of higher learning will reopen, subject to the submission of a certificate showing all teaching, non-teaching staff, and students have been given at least one dose of vaccination, at least two weeks ago.

The Chief Minister, while reviewing the Covid situation virtually, said

Mr Singh will review the situation on July 20 and, till then, the protocol must be followed, the release said.

Punjab Heath Secretary Hussan Lal has said, according to the release, that four districts had shown positivity of 1 per cent or less, but Ludhiana, Amritsar, Gurdaspur, Hoshiarpur, Firozpur, and Roop Nagar still need to remain vigilant.