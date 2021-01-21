?Mirzapur?, Amazon Prime Get Supreme Court Notice After Complaint

Amazon Prime Video-based web series Mirzapur is now in its second season.

Web series Mirzapur is now in trouble over allegations of "maligning the image of Uttar Pradesh" in the middle of the controversy over another show, "Tandav". The Supreme Court has issued notice to the makers of the series and Amazon Prime Video on a petition by a resident of Mirzapur in UP.

The petitioner complained that Mirzapur had been portrayed in a bad light in the web series, now in its second season.

The city of Mirzapur has been shown as a den of terror and illegal activities, SK Kumar petitioned.