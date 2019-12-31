Weather Live Updates: Delhi Gets Respite From Fog, But Cold Wave Continues

As Delhi experienced a record-breaking cold day on Monday when the temperatures fell to their lowest in 119 years, making it the coldest day since 1901, the region got some respite today after fog lifted because of moderate winds from the east. However, at least 34 trains are running late due to low visibility conditions in the Northern Railway region.

Mahesh Palawat of private weather agency Skymet says: "The fog has lifted because of moderate winds from the east. It has gone towards east Uttar Pradesh and Bihar."

The weather department says that cold and dense fog conditions in Delhi will continue due to ongoing eastern disturbances. A respite from the cold and air pollution may come between December 31 and January 2 when light rain is expected. Hailstorm is also expected on January 1 and 2.

Here are the updates on the cold wave in North India:

Dec 31, 2019 09:16 (IST) Delhi records 3.7 degrees Celsius temperature

Latest temperature (minimum) figures from Delhi, according to weather officials:

Lodhi Road at 3.7 degrees

Aya Nagar at 4.2 degrees

Palam at 4.1 degrees

Dec 31, 2019 09:11 (IST) Dense fog in Jammu

Minimum temperature will be at 4 degrees Celsius today in Jammu, according to the India Meteorological Department weather forecast.



Dec 31, 2019 09:10 (IST) Worst of the winter behind us: Skymet

"Shallow to moderate fog in several northern states was witnessed in the morning. Morning temperatures are low but day temperatures expected to rise as the sun is expected to come out at many places in the northern states," says Mahesh Palawat of private weather forecasting agency Skymet.