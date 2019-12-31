Cold Wave Continues In North India, Several Trains Delayed

The weather department says that cold and dense fog conditions in Delhi will continue.

A day after dense fog enveloped New Delhi, delaying hundreds of flights and leading to several diversions and cancellations, at least 34 trains were running late on Tuesday due to low visibility conditions in the Northern Railway region.

The national capital experienced a record-breaking cold day on Monday as the temperature fell to its lowest in 119 years, making it the coldest day since 1901, weather agency India Meteorological Department announced.

The icy winds added to the hardships of the homeless. The Delhi government is running several night shelters for those living on the streets.

The weather department says that cold and dense fog conditions in Delhi will continue due to ongoing eastern disturbances. A respite from the cold and air pollution may come between December 31 and January 2 when light rain is expected. Hailstorm is also expected on January 1 and 2.

Dense fog was seen in many parts of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. While moderate to dense fog was witnessed in parts of Punjab, Chandigarh, West Rajasthan.



♦ Shallow to moderate Fog observed over Delhi-NCR.

♦ Very Dense Fog in many pockets over East UP; Dense Fog in many pockets over Bihar; Moderate to Dense Fog in many pockets over Punjab, Chandigarh, West Rajasthan; in isolated pockets over Haryana, West UP and northwest MP. pic.twitter.com/UiUacO7acz — India Met. Dept. (@Indiametdept) December 31, 2019

A severe cold wave in the national capital has also prompted a "red" warning from the weather office after the temperature on Saturday morning was recorded at 2.8 degrees Celsius at the Lodhi Road observatory.

The average maximum temperature this month is likely to be 19.15 degrees Celsius. If it happens, then it will be the coldest December since 1997 when it was 17.3 degrees Celsius, and the second-coldest December since 1901.

Only on four occasions between 1901 and 2018, the average maximum temperature for December has been either equal to or less than 20 degrees Celsius in 1919, 1929, 1961 and 1997.