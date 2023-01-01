Weather Department Predicts Below Normal Temperatures In January

Monthly maximum temperatures for January 2023 are likely below normal.

Minimum and maximum temperatures in January 2023 are most likely to be below normal over many parts of central India and adjoining areas of peninsular, east and northwest India, said India Meteorological Department on Sunday.

As per IMD, above-normal to normal minimum temperatures are most likely over southern parts of the south Peninsula, many parts of northeast India and some parts of northwest India.

It also said, "Above normal maximum temperatures are likely over most parts of northeast India and some parts of northwest, east and east central India."

IMD also predicted monthly rainfall for January 2023 over Northwest India consisting of seven meteorological subdivisions (East Uttar Pradesh, West Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh) is most likely to be below normal (<78 per cent of Long Period Average (LPA)), said IMD on Sunday.

The rainfall over Northwest India consists of seven meteorological subdivisions (East Uttar Pradesh, West Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh) is most likely to be below normal (<86 per cent of Long Period Average (LPA)), said IMD.

Monthly rainfall over the country as a whole during January 2023 is most likely to be below normal (< 82 per cent of Long Period Average (LPA)).

Below-normal rainfall is most likely over most parts of the country except many parts of south peninsular India and some pockets of central India where above-normal to normal rainfall is expected.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)