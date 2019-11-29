Weapon Used By 21-Year-Old Delhi Man To Kill Wife, 20, Found In UP: Cops

In a suspected case of dowry death, Nancy Chopra was allegedly killed by her 21-year-old husband and his two associates.

The woman's body was found dumped near Haryana's Panipat, police said

New Delhi:

The weapon used to kill the 20-year-old event management professional has been recovered from Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh along with a vehicle used by the accused, the Delhi Police said on Friday.

Her body was found dumped near Haryana's Panipat, police had said on Wednesday.

The weapon and the vehicle used by the accused were recovered on Thursday, a police officer said.

Man kills wife Delhi nancy Murder case

