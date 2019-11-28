Delhi Man, 21, Kills Wife, Throws Body On Road; Arrested

The police recovered the woman's dead body from Haryana. (Representational)

A man has been arrested in Delhi for allegedly killing his wife and throwing her body on the road with two of his accomplices, the police said on Wednesday.

Sahil Chopra, 21, killed his 20-year-old wife Nancy with help of two of his relatives, the police said.

The couple got married in March this year but had soon started having fights, the police said.

Suspecting that something bad had happened, the woman's family approached the police earlier this month. The man confessed to having killed his wife during police.

After his confession, the police recovered the woman's dead body from Haryana.

