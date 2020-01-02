'We Were Sleeping And You Have Woken Us Up': Swara Bhasker At Jamia

Swara Bhasker said these are protests supporting the dream of unity and equality (File)

Actor Swara Bhasker on Wednesday praised the students of Jamia Millia Islamia university for "waking up the entire country" against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

Ms Bhasker, along with her co-star from 'Raanjhanaa' Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, attended a public meeting on the new legislation outside the university.

The actress, who has been vocal in her criticism of the new citizenship law, termed it a "targeted" law and claimed it is an "attack" on the Constitution of India.

"There are no two ways that CAA, NRC and NPR are targeted laws and have a targeted agenda. This new law is not only an attack on Muslims but also an attack on the country's Constitution and the very idea of our country," she alleged.

"The people who talk about taking a citizenship test, I want to tell them that we do not have any right to question the country's Muslims. India's Muslims gave an ''agnipariksha'' in 1947 and need not pass any test," Ms Bhasker said.

Stressing that the current situation warrants every Indian to stand for the Constitution forgetting their religious identity, the actress said those who support the new law are "against the country".

"You are not doing anything for the country's good but fulfilling Jinnah's dream. Those standing here (referring to Jamia Millia Islamia) are fulfilling Gandhiji's dreams," she said.

Ms Bhasker praised the students of Jamia and civil society members for their peaceful protest which has "woken up the country's conscience".

"We were sleeping and you have woken us up. The sea of people that has come forward in every part of the country is not only a symbol of protest but of unity. These are protests supporting the dream of unity and equality," she said.