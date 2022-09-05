'We Were Like Twins': Maharashtra MP Supriya Sule On Cyrus Mistry

Calling Cyrus Mistry her twin, NCP leader Supriya Sule on Monday said she has been devastated by the death of the former chairman of Tata Sons.

“My husband Sadanand and daughter Revati were scheduled to meet Cyrus and his wife in London on September 12 but fate had other plans,” Ms Sule told PTI.

Recalling her friendship of almost three decades with Mr Mistry, the Lok Sabha member said he always kept a low profile and loved Maharashtrian food.

“He loved thecha, a vegetarian Maharashtrian food preparation made by crushing together green or red chilies, salt and garlic, oil/ghee and cloves. Prawn curry was another favourite. Maybe he had a Maharashtrian soul in him,” Mr Sule said.

“He was very simple and very, very humble. God's human being,” she said.

Ms Sule said, “We were like twins as we had a lot of common habits. We always talked on the phone while eating. This habit irked his wife Rohiqa who used to point out that it was rude to eat and talk at the same time.” “Just going to Pune and eating simple food was what he liked. He was as comfortable in Matheran and Mahabaleshwar as he was in Switzerland and Paris,” Ms Sule said.

The NCP leader said Cyrus was very kind to his school friends. His school friends were his best friends, she added.

“He hated being photographed, flashlights and any sort of attention. He was always punctual and valued time and people. He had all the good qualities of leadership and management. He read a lot of books, was very respectful and soft-spoken,” she said.

