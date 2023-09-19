'We Remember The Iconic...': PM Modi On Old Parliament Building

The Special Session of Parliament will continue till September 22.

With the Parliament shifted to the new building from the old building, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday remembered the iconic old Parliament that stands not just as a structure, but as a testament to the nation's rich democratic heritage for decades.

"As we move to a new Parliament, we remember the iconic Parliament that stands not just as a structure, but as a testament to our nation's rich democratic heritage for decades," PM Modi posted on X (Formerly Twitter).

"Every brick echoes the debates, decisions, and dedication of those who shaped India. We will always be inspired by the great men and women who served here and contributed to national progress," he added.

As we move to a new Parliament, we remember the iconic Parliament that stands not just as a structure, but as a testament to our nation's rich democratic heritage for decades. Every brick echoes the debates, decisions, and dedication of those who shaped India. We will always be… pic.twitter.com/CAqGLQ6eUy — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 19, 2023

"Today, we are going to have the beginning of a new future in the new Parliament building. Today, we are going to the new building with the determination to fulfil the resolve of a developed India," PM Modi said.

He said the country will need to work on a larger canvas to achieve the goal of becoming a developed nation.

“In the 25 years of Amrit Kaal, India will have to work on a larger canvas. The time for us to get caught up in smaller issues is over. First of all, we will have to meet the goal of becoming Atmanirbhar Bharat...It is the need of the hour, it is everyone's duty. Parties do not come in its way. Sirf Dil chahiye, desh ke liye chahiye," he said.

"Every law made in the Parliament, every discussion held in the Parliament, and every signal given by the Parliament should encourage the Indian aspiration. This is our responsibility and the expectation of each and every Indian. Whatever reforms are made here, Indian aspiration should be our priority.

PM Modi said India is filled with a new energy and this can change the dreams of crores of people into reality.

The Prime Minister also spoke about the significant laws passed by his government in the past nine years.

Parliament moved to the new building in the Special Session of Parliament which began on Monday. The two Houses discussed 75 years of parliamentary journey on Monday. The Special Session of Parliament will continue till September 22.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)