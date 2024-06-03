'We Need More Tankers': Delhi Residents Amid Water Crisis

Residents were seen collecting water in buckets and plastic canisters. (File)

As India's capital city faces a severe water crisis, different parts of the city witness people waiting in long queues to collect water from the water tanker.

In Chilla Gaon situated in Mayur Vihar Phase 1, people can be seen standing in long queues amidst the water crisis. Water is being supplied to the people through tankers.

In Chanakyapuri also, residents were seen collecting water in buckets and plastic canisters for their daily usage. Water is being supplied to the people through tankers in the area.

The same situation is in Geeta Colony also where residents were seen collecting water from the tanker. While speaking with ANI, the residents expressed their difficulties amidst the water crisis.

A resident named AP Singh, who had reached to collect water said, "We have to take water from the tanker every day. We face a lot of difficulty due to the crisis. We have to go to work in the morning and the water tanker also comes in the morning. And currently, the situation in Delhi is such that even if we want to purchase the water, it is not available. Only one water tanker comes in the morning... And not all the people are able to get the water..."

Another resident Shiv, said, "I have seven members in my family and I don't even have a tap in my home. Because of the summers, the usage of water is higher and today, I was only able to fill 3-4 bottles."

He added further, "The water is used for drinking and cooking purposes. One tanker comes in the morning. My request to the government is that another tanker should also come in the evening so that the issues of people are solved."

Shabbo Khatoon also reiterated the use of water for cooking and drinking purposes and said, "I filled water but I didn't get much. Because of the summers, the use of water is more. I have small kids In my family also so the use of water is more..."

Speaking on the water crisis in Delhi, Water Minister Atishi had said, "Because of the heatwave, water demand has increased and on the other hand, the water level in Yamuna has decreased. Last year, there was 674.5 ft of water in the Wazirabad pond... Despite so many requests, only 671 ft of water has been released... All water treatment plants are being affected due to low levels of water in the Wazirabad barrage... We have requested Haryana and UP government to release more water."

On May 31, the Delhi government approached the Supreme Court to get immediate additional water from neighbouring Haryana.

Delhi government in its plea said that it is constrained to file the petition on account of the acute shortage of water being faced by the people of of Delhi, triggered by the ongoing severe heat conditions in North India, particularly in Delhi.

"Direct the Respondent no. 1 (Haryana) for immediate and continuous release of water at the Wazirabad barrage," the plea stated.

In the ensuing water crisis, the Delhi government on May 30 said that a central control room will be established to monitor water supply across the national capital.

The war room will be headed by an IAS officer. Delhi Water Minister Atishi also released a number '1916', where the residents can make calls to request water tankers.

Notably, the Delhi government has accused the Haryana government of not releasing Delhi's water share even after "so many talks." She had further asserted if the water supply does not improve in the coming 1-2 days, then "we will move to Supreme Court also."

