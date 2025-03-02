"We Must Be Alarmed": Vice President On "Orchestrated Conversions"

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday expressed concern over the "orchestrated, financially backed misadventures aimed at effecting conversions" taking place in the country "to secure prowess" and urged everyone to remain vigilant in thwarting them.

Delivering the 4th P Parameswaran Memorial Lecture, organised by the Bharatheeya Vichara Kendra, Mr Dhankhar stated that demographic evolution should be organic and natural. However, if inorganic variations occur, "then we must be alarmed." "Demography matters. It should not be confused with majoritarianism. We cannot have a society divided into two camps. Demographic evolution must be organic, natural, and harmonious. Only then can it reflect unity in diversity.

"But if demographic variations are brought about like a virtual earthquake, there is cause for concern. If inorganic demographic shifts occur with the intent of increasing a particular demographic component to secure prowess, then we must be alarmed. This is happening. This is noticeably happening," he claimed.

The Vice President further alleged that conversions were being carried out through various methods, including "allurements, temptations, reaching out to the needy and vulnerable, providing support, and then subtly suggesting a change of religion." He emphasised that exploiting people's pain, difficulties, or needs as a means to pull them toward conversion was "intolerable."

"The country allows everyone the freedom to choose their religion. This is a fundamental right, passed down through our civilisational heritage. But if this right is tampered with or manipulated, it cannot be tolerated. Greed and temptation cannot be the basis for religious conversion," he said.

Mr Dhankhar said he could not fully express the enormity of the challenge the country faced due to these "strategised, orchestrated, and financially backed misadventures aimed at effecting conversions." Another motive behind these conversions, he claimed, was "ill intent towards the nation," citing concerns over millions of illegal immigrants and "the dangers they pose." "These individuals come in, place demands on our employment, healthcare, and education sectors, and then become a factor in electoral politics. This is an urgent issue that must be addressed. We are at a cliff's edge. Awareness must be generated. The mindset of the people must be activated. Every Bharatiya must be equipped to face this challenge. Unchecked migration is also threatening our culture. I urge everyone to courageously thwart these demographic disruptions," he contended.

Mr Dhankhar further argued that these demographic changes influence election outcomes, creating "fortresses" in certain regions over the past few years.

The Vice President asserted that addressing these challenges was not possible through policy interventions alone, as they were "existential threats to our nationalism and democracy." He concluded that the country was at a crossroads where such "highly destabilising developments" could neither be overlooked nor tolerated.

"We must remain extremely alert. Everyone must come together to preserve the pristine demographic sanctity of Bharat," he urged.

P Parameswaran was one of the senior-most 'pracharaks' of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and a former leader of the erstwhile Bharatiya Jana Sangh.

