'We May Be Tired, But Virus Is Not; Can't Have Guard Down': Centre

The second wave is not over yet, said the Centre.

The Centre today underscored the need to step up vaccination ahead of the coming festive season, saying vaccines save life in 98 per cent of the cases even if there is any breakthrough infection. "The pandemic is far from over... globally. We have to be careful... We may be tired, but not virus," said VK Paul, chairman of the National Expert Committee on Vaccine Administration, reminding people that the second wave of Covid which wreaked havoc in the country in the summer is not yet over. States of the northeast and Kerala, he said, are cases in point.

At this point, health experts are saying that vaccination and vigilance are the only two ways ahead.

"While no vaccine has a 100 per cent guarantee, but all vaccines, even our own, shows the chance of serious disease is nearly eliminated. The chance of death is nearly eliminated," said VK Paul.

"The fact is that when there is so much of viral replication, there are problems. Variants can emerge. And vulnerable population in any part of the country remains susceptible. Avoid unnecessary travel. Avoid mass gathering," he said, then added that this is "No time for largescale festivities".

The first wave of Covid had hit the country hard last year amid the festive season, as people relaxed vigilance against the virus and ceased to follow Covid-safety measures.