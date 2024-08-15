"We Have Brought New Criminal Laws To Ensure Justice For All": PM Modi

Addressing the nation on the 78th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said his government has prioritised justice over punishment in the form of the new criminal laws.

The three new criminal laws -- Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA) -- came into effect last month, bringing changes to India's criminal justice system.

They replaced the British-era Indian Penal Code (IPC) of 1860, the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) of 1973, and the Indian Evidence Act of 1872, respectively.

"We have brought the three new criminal laws to ensure justice for all. We prioritised justice over punishment in new criminal laws," the prime minister said during his speech at the Red Fort.

PM Modi also said his government is "working to ensure minimum government interference" the lives of Indian middle class families, and called on all levels of administration to work towards improving ease of living on "mission mode".

"For third term in government, only message is to serve everyone, every family and take nation to newer heights of development," he said.

The prime minister said that the space sector is crucial to India's growth story. "Earlier our space sector was in shackles, but we have freed it. It is an opportunity for our young startups. Today we are seeing private satellites being launched. When intentions are right, we get the desired results," he added.

This year's celebration marks the 11th time PM Modi addressed the nation from the Red Fort on Independence Day, making him the third Prime Minister after Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi to achieve this milestone. The theme for this year's Independence Day is 'Viksit Bharat @ 2047,' aiming to drive the Government's efforts to transform India into a developed nation by 2047.